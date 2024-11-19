Inclusive Education: NCERT's New E-Content Guidelines for Disabled Children

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced guidelines for creating e-content specifically for children with disabilities, applicable to school education, the Centre informed the Supreme Court. This initiative forms part of a broader government strategy to enhance digital inclusivity for disabled students.

According to an affidavit submitted to the apex court, alongside this move, the NCERT has been conducting teacher training sessions across various states during 2022-2023. The affidavit was part of a hearing responding to a plea by the Javed Abidi Foundation, demanding guidelines to ensure equal participation for disabled students in online classes.

A Supreme Court bench advised a simultaneous hearing for related cases, following a previous verdict mandating the government to implement accessibility standards. In response, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities formed an inter-ministerial committee to develop inclusive education guidelines, setting a collaborative framework involving major educational bodies like UGC, AICTE, and NCTE.

