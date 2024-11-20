Left Menu

IIM Kozhikode and TimesPro Launch Innovative CXO Training Programme

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode and TimesPro have introduced the Strategic Management Programme for CXOs, aimed at equipping senior executives with skills to navigate global business challenges. The 10-month programme focuses on strategic decision-making, leadership, and technology adoption, offering competitive advantages through a comprehensive curriculum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:45 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 15:28 IST
IIM Kozhikode and TimesPro Launch Innovative CXO Training Programme
IIM-Guwahati Image Credit:

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode, in collaboration with TimesPro, has launched a Strategic Management Programme aimed at empowering future leaders and C-suite executives with essential skills to prosper in today's dynamic global business landscape.

This 10-month blended learning initiative aligns with organizational strategic goals, fostering future readiness and resilience. It offers deep insights into decision-making processes, equipping learners with competencies vital for leading large-scale organizational changes.

According to reports, human skills are in high demand as technology progresses in the job market. The course fills this need by providing tools and resources for cultivating a strategic mindset, key to thriving as a global business leader today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024