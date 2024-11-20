IIM Kozhikode and TimesPro Launch Innovative CXO Training Programme

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode, in collaboration with TimesPro, has launched a Strategic Management Programme aimed at empowering future leaders and C-suite executives with essential skills to prosper in today's dynamic global business landscape.

This 10-month blended learning initiative aligns with organizational strategic goals, fostering future readiness and resilience. It offers deep insights into decision-making processes, equipping learners with competencies vital for leading large-scale organizational changes.

According to reports, human skills are in high demand as technology progresses in the job market. The course fills this need by providing tools and resources for cultivating a strategic mindset, key to thriving as a global business leader today.

