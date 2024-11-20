IIM Kozhikode and TimesPro Launch Innovative CXO Training Programme
The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode and TimesPro have introduced the Strategic Management Programme for CXOs, aimed at equipping senior executives with skills to navigate global business challenges. The 10-month programme focuses on strategic decision-making, leadership, and technology adoption, offering competitive advantages through a comprehensive curriculum.
The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode, in collaboration with TimesPro, has launched a Strategic Management Programme aimed at empowering future leaders and C-suite executives with essential skills to prosper in today's dynamic global business landscape.
This 10-month blended learning initiative aligns with organizational strategic goals, fostering future readiness and resilience. It offers deep insights into decision-making processes, equipping learners with competencies vital for leading large-scale organizational changes.
According to reports, human skills are in high demand as technology progresses in the job market. The course fills this need by providing tools and resources for cultivating a strategic mindset, key to thriving as a global business leader today.
