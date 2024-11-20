Left Menu

Transforming Society: Education as the Key to Equality

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the transformative power of education in establishing societal equality. Speaking to students in Jhunjhunu, he highlighted the need for discipline, culture, and rural empowerment. Praising the National Education Policy 2020, he called it a 'game-changer' for India's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-11-2024 19:38 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 19:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar underscored the transformative role of education in fostering equality within society. Addressing students at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Jhunjhunu, he highlighted the significance of cultivating culture at a young age, proposing that education imparts a defining character.

Dhankhar stressed incorporating values such as respect for parents and teachers, mutual brotherhood, and discipline, as essential elements of personal development. He emphasized that rural India holds the soul of the nation, with the strength of India's roots firmly planted in rural areas where farmers reside.

The vice president lauded the National Education Policy 2020, calling it a 'game-changer' that liberates students from rote learning and promotes skill development. He urged students to honour their grandparents by planting trees, fostering environmental awareness alongside educational growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

