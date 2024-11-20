CBSE Announces Early Dates for 2025 Board Exams
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that board exams for classes 10 and 12 will start on February 15, 2025. Class 10 exams end on March 18, and class 12 exams conclude on April 4. This is the first time the datesheet was issued 86 days in advance, allowing sufficient time between subjects.
- Country:
- India
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revealed the schedule for the 2025 board exams, marking a notable first in issuing the datesheet 86 days in advance. Class 10 exams are set to begin on February 15 and will run until March 18, while class 12 exams will start and conclude between February 15 and April 4.
CBSE Exam Controller, Sanyam Bhardwaj, highlighted that the datesheet was meticulously prepared to ensure that no student faces exams for two opted subjects on the same day. This early announcement allows students ample time to prepare, a move welcomed by educational stakeholders.
The advance release of the timetable addresses the complexities of over 40,000 subject combinations chosen by students, ensuring an optimal exam schedule. The CBSE's strategic planning aims to provide fairness and reduced stress for students during the crucial examination period.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CBSE
- board exams
- 2025
- datesheet
- class 10
- class 12
- February 15
- exam schedule
- Sanyam Bhardwaj
- education
ALSO READ
CBSE Class 10, 12 exams to begin from February 15; board announces datesheet: Exam controller.
Schools have been asked to distribute masks among students of Class 10 and 12, says Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.
CBSE datesheet: Class 10 board exams to conclude on March 18, class 12 board exams to end on April 4.
OCHSE Releases Class 12 Exam Schedule for 2023
SC asks Delhi-NCR states to take call on conducting physical classes up to class 12 in view of alarming pollution level.