CBSE Announces Early Dates for 2025 Board Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that board exams for classes 10 and 12 will start on February 15, 2025. Class 10 exams end on March 18, and class 12 exams conclude on April 4. This is the first time the datesheet was issued 86 days in advance, allowing sufficient time between subjects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 22:26 IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revealed the schedule for the 2025 board exams, marking a notable first in issuing the datesheet 86 days in advance. Class 10 exams are set to begin on February 15 and will run until March 18, while class 12 exams will start and conclude between February 15 and April 4.

CBSE Exam Controller, Sanyam Bhardwaj, highlighted that the datesheet was meticulously prepared to ensure that no student faces exams for two opted subjects on the same day. This early announcement allows students ample time to prepare, a move welcomed by educational stakeholders.

The advance release of the timetable addresses the complexities of over 40,000 subject combinations chosen by students, ensuring an optimal exam schedule. The CBSE's strategic planning aims to provide fairness and reduced stress for students during the crucial examination period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

