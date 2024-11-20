CBSE Announces Early Dates for 2025 Board Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revealed the schedule for the 2025 board exams, marking a notable first in issuing the datesheet 86 days in advance. Class 10 exams are set to begin on February 15 and will run until March 18, while class 12 exams will start and conclude between February 15 and April 4.

CBSE Exam Controller, Sanyam Bhardwaj, highlighted that the datesheet was meticulously prepared to ensure that no student faces exams for two opted subjects on the same day. This early announcement allows students ample time to prepare, a move welcomed by educational stakeholders.

The advance release of the timetable addresses the complexities of over 40,000 subject combinations chosen by students, ensuring an optimal exam schedule. The CBSE's strategic planning aims to provide fairness and reduced stress for students during the crucial examination period.

(With inputs from agencies.)