Digital Divide Deepens: Delhi's Slum Students Struggle with Online Schooling Amid Pollution Crisis
With Delhi schools conducting online classes due to high pollution, slum students face accessibility issues. Lack of devices and internet hampers education in households. Parents and children in slums like Lalbagh express concerns over online education, highlighting the digital divide exacerbated by pollution-related policy shifts.
- Country:
- India
Amid rising pollution levels, Delhi's shift to online schooling has exposed a digital divide for students in slum areas, who struggle to access classes without adequate smartphones or stable internet.
Residents in Lalbagh slum, near Azadpur, face hardships as limited resources force children to share phones or miss lessons. Parents like Soni Kumari reveal the difficulties of online schooling, citing lack of devices as a major obstacle.
As pollution levels reach critical levels, with AQI surpassing 450, authorities have intensified restrictions. The digital gap in education persists, leaving slum dwellers grappling with the challenges of online learning amid high pollution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- slum
- students
- online
- school
- pollution
- accessibility
- smartphones
- internet
- Lalbagh
ALSO READ
First Fog of the Season Hits Ambala Amid Rising Air Pollution
Outcry Over Alleged Molestation at Gurugram Playschool
Punjab's Smog War Room: A Battle Against Pollution
Delhi High Court Upholds Ban on Chhath Puja at Yamuna Amidst Pollution Concerns
Delhi's Pollution Crisis: Accusations and Political Blame Game Intensify