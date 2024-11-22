Left Menu

China Expands Visa-Free Access to Boost Tourism and Trade

China has announced it will expand its visa-free program to include several countries, effective from November 30, 2024, to December 31, 2025. The visa-free stay period will be extended to 30 days for citizens from 38 countries, aiming to enhance tourism and trade amid economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 13:21 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 13:21 IST
China is set to broaden its visa-free entry program, incorporating Japan, Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia, Montenegro, and additional nations from November 30, 2024, through December 31, 2025, as per a statement from the foreign ministry on Friday.

The move will further extend the visa-free stay period from 15 to 30 days for nationals of all 38 countries currently participating in the program, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

This initiative, including previous visa-free arrangements for South Korea and select European countries, targets revitalizing tourism and trade sectors as China grapples with a sluggish economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

