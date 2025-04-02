Major Military Expansion in Gaza: Israel's New Strategy

In a significant strategic shift, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz declared an extensive military operation expansion in Gaza on Wednesday, emphasizing territorial seizure for Israel's security.

Katz indicated that a large-scale evacuation of Gaza's population from battle zones is imminent, stressing the importance of civilian safety amid growing tensions.

The Minister issued a stern warning to Gazans, urging the dismantling of Hamas and the safe return of Israeli hostages as the sole resolution to the current conflict.

