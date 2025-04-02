Major Military Expansion in Gaza: Israel's New Strategy
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced an expansion of military operations in Gaza, stating large areas would be incorporated into Israel's security zones. He highlighted a planned evacuation in areas of conflict and urged Gazans to dismantle Hamas and safely return Israeli hostages to end ongoing hostilities.
Jerusalem | Updated: 02-04-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 09:37 IST
- Country:
- Israel
In a significant strategic shift, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz declared an extensive military operation expansion in Gaza on Wednesday, emphasizing territorial seizure for Israel's security.
Katz indicated that a large-scale evacuation of Gaza's population from battle zones is imminent, stressing the importance of civilian safety amid growing tensions.
The Minister issued a stern warning to Gazans, urging the dismantling of Hamas and the safe return of Israeli hostages as the sole resolution to the current conflict.
