Left Menu

Major Military Expansion in Gaza: Israel's New Strategy

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced an expansion of military operations in Gaza, stating large areas would be incorporated into Israel's security zones. He highlighted a planned evacuation in areas of conflict and urged Gazans to dismantle Hamas and safely return Israeli hostages to end ongoing hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-04-2025 09:37 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 09:37 IST
Major Military Expansion in Gaza: Israel's New Strategy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant strategic shift, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz declared an extensive military operation expansion in Gaza on Wednesday, emphasizing territorial seizure for Israel's security.

Katz indicated that a large-scale evacuation of Gaza's population from battle zones is imminent, stressing the importance of civilian safety amid growing tensions.

The Minister issued a stern warning to Gazans, urging the dismantling of Hamas and the safe return of Israeli hostages as the sole resolution to the current conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025