Rajasthan's Visionary Initiative: Braille Smartphones for Visually Impaired Students

In a progressive move, Rajasthan's Education Minister Madan Dilawar has unveiled a government initiative aimed at supporting visually impaired students by providing them with special smartphones equipped with Braille script.

Addressing a community camp under the 'Sarkar Aapke Dwar Samasya Samadhan' initiative in Kota South, Dilawar highlighted the state's commitment to inclusive education through the 'Child with Special Education Scheme'.

This scheme, in collaboration with the social justice and empowerment department, will distribute free assistive devices and battery-operated tricycles, ensuring equal learning opportunities for differently abled students statewide, he stated.

