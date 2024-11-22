Left Menu

Rajasthan's Visionary Initiative: Braille Smartphones for Visually Impaired Students

Rajasthan's Education Minister Madan Dilawar announced a government initiative to provide free Braille script smartphones to visually impaired students in government schools. The initiative, part of the 'Child with Special Education Scheme', also includes free assistive devices and battery-operated tricycles to create an inclusive educational environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-11-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 15:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a progressive move, Rajasthan's Education Minister Madan Dilawar has unveiled a government initiative aimed at supporting visually impaired students by providing them with special smartphones equipped with Braille script.

Addressing a community camp under the 'Sarkar Aapke Dwar Samasya Samadhan' initiative in Kota South, Dilawar highlighted the state's commitment to inclusive education through the 'Child with Special Education Scheme'.

This scheme, in collaboration with the social justice and empowerment department, will distribute free assistive devices and battery-operated tricycles, ensuring equal learning opportunities for differently abled students statewide, he stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

