IIM Kozhikode & Emeritus Launch Advanced Supply Chain Programme

IIM Kozhikode, renowned as one of India's top management institutions, is partnering with Emeritus to introduce an 11-month online certificate programme in advanced operations analytics and supply chain management. This initiative is crafted for early to mid-stage professionals eager to excel in these pivotal fields.

The programme, slated to commence on December 29, 2024, combines live online sessions with practical capstone projects to foster in-depth understanding of analytics and supply chain strategies. Participants will gain proficiency in tools such as MS Project and Excel Solver, enhancing their ability to make data-driven decisions.

With a curriculum covering project management, digital supply chain integration, and lean operations, the course offers a robust educational experience. Successful participants will join the IIMK Executive Alumni, broadening their professional network and preparing for leadership roles in the logistics industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)