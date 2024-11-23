Left Menu

IIM Kozhikode & Emeritus Launch Advanced Supply Chain Programme

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode, in collaboration with Emeritus, has unveiled an 11-month online programme focusing on operations analytics and supply chain management. This initiative aims to equip professionals with skills needed to navigate the complexities of today’s supply chain landscape, reducing logistics costs and enhancing operational efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 11:04 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:53 IST
IIM Kozhikode, renowned as one of India's top management institutions, is partnering with Emeritus to introduce an 11-month online certificate programme in advanced operations analytics and supply chain management. This initiative is crafted for early to mid-stage professionals eager to excel in these pivotal fields.

The programme, slated to commence on December 29, 2024, combines live online sessions with practical capstone projects to foster in-depth understanding of analytics and supply chain strategies. Participants will gain proficiency in tools such as MS Project and Excel Solver, enhancing their ability to make data-driven decisions.

With a curriculum covering project management, digital supply chain integration, and lean operations, the course offers a robust educational experience. Successful participants will join the IIMK Executive Alumni, broadening their professional network and preparing for leadership roles in the logistics industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

