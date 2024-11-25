Left Menu

Sashakt: Empowering Entrepreneurial Dreams

The Sashakt initiative by SPJIMR aims to empower small business entrepreneurs from underprivileged backgrounds in Mumbai. This program offers free education and mentorship, focusing on financial management, marketing, operations, and leadership. It seeks to foster economic resilience through practical learning sessions and community engagement.

Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 15:36 IST
The Centre for Family Business & Entrepreneurship (CFBE) at SPJIMR has launched Sashakt, an initiative to empower small business entrepreneurs from underprivileged backgrounds in Mumbai's Andheri K-West Ward. Running from December 2024 through March 2025, the program aims to fortify economic resilience with essential business knowledge.

Designed for micro-entrepreneurs aged 25-30, Sashakt offers free education and mentorship, with sessions taught in Hindi to ensure accessibility. The curriculum covers key business areas such as financial management and marketing, equipping participants with practical skills for sustainable business growth.

SPJIMR faculty and alumni will provide personalized mentorship, helping participants navigate business challenges. The initiative not only supports individual business growth but also aims to uplift communities by fostering financial literacy and operational efficiency.

