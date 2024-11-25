Court Weighs Mandatory Legal and Self-Defense Education for Schools
The Supreme Court has requested responses from the Centre and states regarding a petition advocating for mandatory legal education and self-defense training in school curriculums. The petitioner argues that understanding legal rights and self-defense can protect children from violence and improve safety, as emphasized by a rise in crimes against minors.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Centre and other parties on a plea calling for the integration of legal education and self-defense training in school curriculums. A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan issued notices to gather responses within four weeks.
The petition, filed by Delhi's Geeta Rani through advocate Reepak Kansal, highlights the necessity for citizens to understand basic laws to assert their fundamental rights. It proposes that legal education and self-defense training become mandatory to empower children against potential threats.
Statistics from the NCRB report titled 'Crime in India 2022' show a significant rise in crimes against children, underscoring the plea's timeliness. As a signatory to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, India is urged to uphold its commitment to child protection by enhancing educational policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
2020 Delhi riots: SC refuses to entertain bail plea of activist Gulfisha Fatima, asks HC to hear her petition on Nov 25.
Lady Gaga Celebrates Grammy Nominations Amidst Fierce Competition
Top order batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge set to represent Surrey in new Women's Tier 1 county competition
Superboys of Malegaon: Lights, Camera, Competition in Saudi Arabia
Controversy Brews as Petition Challenges Nawab Malik's Medical Bail