Court Weighs Mandatory Legal and Self-Defense Education for Schools

The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Centre and other parties on a plea calling for the integration of legal education and self-defense training in school curriculums. A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan issued notices to gather responses within four weeks.

The petition, filed by Delhi's Geeta Rani through advocate Reepak Kansal, highlights the necessity for citizens to understand basic laws to assert their fundamental rights. It proposes that legal education and self-defense training become mandatory to empower children against potential threats.

Statistics from the NCRB report titled 'Crime in India 2022' show a significant rise in crimes against children, underscoring the plea's timeliness. As a signatory to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, India is urged to uphold its commitment to child protection by enhancing educational policies.

