Empowering Arunachal: Constitutional Awareness for a 'Vikshit' Future

Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, has called for educational seminars to raise student awareness of their constitutional rights and duties. The initiative is part of a broader goal aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed Arunachal and Bharat by 2047.

During National Constitution Day commemorations, Khandu underscored the Constitution's evolving role as India's guiding force. He referenced Arunachal's transformation since its statehood attainment in 1987, stressing the state's leaders' pivotal roles. Efforts are underway to address educational shortcomings, with reforms projected within three years.

An iconic 131-foot tricolor was raised in the state assembly, symbolizing national unity. Dignitaries paid tribute to Dr. B R Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi, recognizing their foundational contributions to modern India. The day served as a reminder of citizens' rights and responsibilities as enshrined in the Constitution.

