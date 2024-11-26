Leading the Charge: Building ESG-Driven Leaders for the Future
The COP29 International Summit emphasized urgent global action against climate change. At Chitkara University's International Accreditation Conference, experts discussed integrating ESG principles in education for leadership roles. The event highlighted the need for leaders with technological and sustainability expertise to tackle global issues responsibly.
The conclusion of the COP29 International Summit in Baku emphasized the critical need for immediate global action on climate change. The world is grappling with unemployment, environmental decline, and a widening income gap despite technological advancements and increased wealth.
Amid this backdrop, Chitkara University hosted its 17th Annual International Accreditation Conference. The event focused on building leaders adept in ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles to ensure sustainable global progress. A. Thothathri Raman, Chair of the SEAA Trust, underscored the urgency of embedding ESG practices in education.
The event brought together experts from around the world, discussing how educational institutions can cultivate ESG-driven leadership. Accreditation bodies shared strategies for integrating ESG frameworks into university processes, aspiring to shape a greener, equitable world.
