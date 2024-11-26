Left Menu

Leading the Charge: Building ESG-Driven Leaders for the Future

The COP29 International Summit emphasized urgent global action against climate change. At Chitkara University's International Accreditation Conference, experts discussed integrating ESG principles in education for leadership roles. The event highlighted the need for leaders with technological and sustainability expertise to tackle global issues responsibly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 16:59 IST
Leading the Charge: Building ESG-Driven Leaders for the Future
Chandigarh University Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The conclusion of the COP29 International Summit in Baku emphasized the critical need for immediate global action on climate change. The world is grappling with unemployment, environmental decline, and a widening income gap despite technological advancements and increased wealth.

Amid this backdrop, Chitkara University hosted its 17th Annual International Accreditation Conference. The event focused on building leaders adept in ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles to ensure sustainable global progress. A. Thothathri Raman, Chair of the SEAA Trust, underscored the urgency of embedding ESG practices in education.

The event brought together experts from around the world, discussing how educational institutions can cultivate ESG-driven leadership. Accreditation bodies shared strategies for integrating ESG frameworks into university processes, aspiring to shape a greener, equitable world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024