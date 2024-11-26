Disney Settles Massive Pay Disparity Lawsuit

Walt Disney has reached a $43.3 million settlement over allegations of gender-based pay discrimination affecting its female employees in California, according to a statement from the plaintiffs' attorneys.

The lawsuit, initiated by LaRonda Rasmussen in 2019, claimed that female employees earned significantly less than their male counterparts. Disney has committed to employing a labor economist for three years to address these pay equity issues among non-union California staff below vice president level.

A spokesperson for Disney stated the company's long-standing commitment to fair pay and welcomed the resolution. The agreement, supported by a recent analysis revealing a 2% pay gap, awaits court approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)