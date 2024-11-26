Left Menu

Disney Settles Massive Pay Disparity Lawsuit

Walt Disney Company has agreed to a $43.3 million settlement following a lawsuit alleging gender-based pay discrimination in California, involving 9,000 female employees. The settlement includes the appointment of a labor economist to analyze pay equity. Approval from a judge is still pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Walt Disney has reached a $43.3 million settlement over allegations of gender-based pay discrimination affecting its female employees in California, according to a statement from the plaintiffs' attorneys.

The lawsuit, initiated by LaRonda Rasmussen in 2019, claimed that female employees earned significantly less than their male counterparts. Disney has committed to employing a labor economist for three years to address these pay equity issues among non-union California staff below vice president level.

A spokesperson for Disney stated the company's long-standing commitment to fair pay and welcomed the resolution. The agreement, supported by a recent analysis revealing a 2% pay gap, awaits court approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

