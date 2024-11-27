Left Menu

Schools Brace for Trump-Era Immigration Policy Impact

As the possibility of stricter immigration policies looms with Donald Trump's potential second term as president, schools across the U.S. are preparing for the potential impacts on immigrant students. Educators face challenges ensuring student safety and continuity of education amid rising fears of deportation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 27-11-2024 11:22 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 11:08 IST
Schools Brace for Trump-Era Immigration Policy Impact
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

During Donald Trump's first presidency, unsubstantiated reports of immigration raids sparked fear in Oregon communities, recalled Gustavo Balderas, then a school superintendent. Staff had to locate students dodging school due to these rumors.

Nationwide, educators prepare for potential disruptions as Trump's pledge to deport millions creates anxiety. Even discussions about mass deportations could severely impact immigrant children's education, legal experts suggest.

US schools aim to safeguard these students by restricting immigration agents' access, although Trump's specific plans remain unclear. This sensitive subject has prompted mixed responses from administrators and school boards, highlighting the issue's complexity and community impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024