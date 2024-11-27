Schools Brace for Trump-Era Immigration Policy Impact

During Donald Trump's first presidency, unsubstantiated reports of immigration raids sparked fear in Oregon communities, recalled Gustavo Balderas, then a school superintendent. Staff had to locate students dodging school due to these rumors.

Nationwide, educators prepare for potential disruptions as Trump's pledge to deport millions creates anxiety. Even discussions about mass deportations could severely impact immigrant children's education, legal experts suggest.

US schools aim to safeguard these students by restricting immigration agents' access, although Trump's specific plans remain unclear. This sensitive subject has prompted mixed responses from administrators and school boards, highlighting the issue's complexity and community impact.

