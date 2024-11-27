Left Menu

Pope Francis Expands Reach with Mandarin Translations

Pope Francis has announced that his weekly general audiences will now include translations in Mandarin starting next week. This move is part of efforts to improve Vatican-China relations, recently highlighted by the renewal of a bishop appointment accord, reflecting increased trust between the two sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 16:52 IST
Pope Francis Expands Reach with Mandarin Translations
Pope Francis

Pope Francis has announced a significant development in his weekly general audiences, stating that starting next week, translations will be available in Mandarin. This initiative underlines efforts to enhance the Vatican's connection with China, a relationship historically marked by tension.

The inclusion of Mandarin, China's official language, coincides with the beginning of Advent. Pope Francis emphasized this addition during his speech at the Vatican, signaling a priority to strengthen ties with the Chinese community.

In October, the Vatican and China renewed an agreement on the appointment of Catholic bishops, demonstrating a newfound level of trust. This accord, first established in 2018, aimed to bridge the gap between the underground church in China that remains loyal to the Vatican and the state's Catholic Patriotic Association.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

 Japan
2
Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

 United States
3
Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

 Japan
4
Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024