Pope Francis Expands Reach with Mandarin Translations

Pope Francis has announced a significant development in his weekly general audiences, stating that starting next week, translations will be available in Mandarin. This initiative underlines efforts to enhance the Vatican's connection with China, a relationship historically marked by tension.

The inclusion of Mandarin, China's official language, coincides with the beginning of Advent. Pope Francis emphasized this addition during his speech at the Vatican, signaling a priority to strengthen ties with the Chinese community.

In October, the Vatican and China renewed an agreement on the appointment of Catholic bishops, demonstrating a newfound level of trust. This accord, first established in 2018, aimed to bridge the gap between the underground church in China that remains loyal to the Vatican and the state's Catholic Patriotic Association.

