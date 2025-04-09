Diplomatic Journey: Saudi Prince Navigates US Relations Amid Turmoil

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, landed in the United States on Tuesday for an official visit aimed at orchestrating U.S. President Donald Trump's anticipated trip to the kingdom. A source close to the Saudi royal court confirmed the visit.

During his stay, Prince Faisal is expected to engage in talks concerning Gaza and Yemen's Houthis with American government figures, although the trip was planned before the recent news of U.S. tariffs. These tariffs have triggered market unease, with fears of a potential global economic downturn affecting Saudi Arabia's oil exports.

An official source verified Prince Faisal's presence in Washington, while State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio set for Wednesday. However, no additional information on the discussions was provided.

