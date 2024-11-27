Left Menu

Students Unite Against NEP 2020 at National Conference

The All India Students' Conference, organized by AIDSO, opposes the National Education Policy 2020. It brings together students, academicians, and activists to critique NEP 2020's impact on education and culture. The event features cultural performances and calls for a united movement against the policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 19:43 IST
Students Unite Against NEP 2020 at National Conference
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A three-day All India Students' Conference commenced on Wednesday at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, organized by the All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) to oppose the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The conference brought together students, academicians, and activists to discuss the challenges posed by the policy.

The event's inaugural session, dedicated to Birsa Munda, featured prominent speakers like Chaman Lal, Advisor to the Bhagat Singh Archives, who criticized NEP 2020 for fostering privatisation and commercialisation in education. He expressed concerns over its detrimental effects on character-building and India's cultural legacy.

The conference will run until Friday, incorporating international delegates and an academic seminar, with participants calling for a mass movement against NEP 2020. Cultural performances and exhibitions, inaugurated by poet Gauhar Raza, further enriched the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024