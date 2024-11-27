Students Unite Against NEP 2020 at National Conference

A three-day All India Students' Conference commenced on Wednesday at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, organized by the All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) to oppose the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The conference brought together students, academicians, and activists to discuss the challenges posed by the policy.

The event's inaugural session, dedicated to Birsa Munda, featured prominent speakers like Chaman Lal, Advisor to the Bhagat Singh Archives, who criticized NEP 2020 for fostering privatisation and commercialisation in education. He expressed concerns over its detrimental effects on character-building and India's cultural legacy.

The conference will run until Friday, incorporating international delegates and an academic seminar, with participants calling for a mass movement against NEP 2020. Cultural performances and exhibitions, inaugurated by poet Gauhar Raza, further enriched the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)