Telangana's Resolve for Safe School Meals

In response to alarming food poisoning incidents in government schools, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has commanded district Collectors to perform routine checks in state-run educational facilities. This aims to curb negligence and guarantee the delivery of safe, hygienic meals to students, as noted in an official release.

The Telangana High Court has demanded a comprehensive report from the state government by December 2, addressing the troubling instances of student illnesses linked to school mid-meals. Chief Minister Reddy has been forthright in his directives, reminding Collectors that the well-being of students must be treated with utmost care and responsibility.

In a stern warning, Chief Minister Reddy made it clear that the government will not hesitate to dismiss staff found guilty of negligence in this regard. Additionally, he highlighted an increase in teaching staff and resources allocated for student nutrition. Attempts to undermine governmental efforts through misinformation will face strict legal consequences, the administration confirmed.

