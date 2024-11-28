Unrecognised Schools in Kerala Under Scrutiny as New Guidelines Emerge
Kerala's General Education Minister unveils findings on unrecognised schools. With 827 identified outside the formal system, guidelines are proposed to prevent practices harmful to students. Financial transparency and inclusivity are emphasized for school activities. A report detailing these measures is due within a week.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-11-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 15:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Kerala's education sector is set for reforms as the state's General Education Minister announced the findings of a survey on unrecognised schools.
With 827 institutions identified outside the formal education system, V Sivankutty outlined new measures to counter harmful practices affecting students' well-being.
The minister also issued guidelines to enhance transparency and inclusivity in school activities, ensuring all students can participate regardless of their financial situation. A report on the implementation of these measures is expected within a week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Brazil Lauds India's G20 Presidency for Historic African Union Inclusion
Chhattisgarh Unveils Ambitious Industrial Policy Fueling Innovation and Inclusion
Nurturing a Healthy Growth Curve: Balancing Kids' Weight and Well-being
Pioneering Inclusion: MENA Leadership Summit in Abu Dhabi
Delhi Assembly Winter Session Sparks Debate Over Question Hour Inclusion