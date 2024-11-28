Unrecognised Schools in Kerala Under Scrutiny as New Guidelines Emerge

Kerala's education sector is set for reforms as the state's General Education Minister announced the findings of a survey on unrecognised schools.

With 827 institutions identified outside the formal education system, V Sivankutty outlined new measures to counter harmful practices affecting students' well-being.

The minister also issued guidelines to enhance transparency and inclusivity in school activities, ensuring all students can participate regardless of their financial situation. A report on the implementation of these measures is expected within a week.

(With inputs from agencies.)