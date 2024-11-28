Left Menu

Unrecognised Schools in Kerala Under Scrutiny as New Guidelines Emerge

Kerala's General Education Minister unveils findings on unrecognised schools. With 827 identified outside the formal system, guidelines are proposed to prevent practices harmful to students. Financial transparency and inclusivity are emphasized for school activities. A report detailing these measures is due within a week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-11-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 15:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Kerala's education sector is set for reforms as the state's General Education Minister announced the findings of a survey on unrecognised schools.

With 827 institutions identified outside the formal education system, V Sivankutty outlined new measures to counter harmful practices affecting students' well-being.

The minister also issued guidelines to enhance transparency and inclusivity in school activities, ensuring all students can participate regardless of their financial situation. A report on the implementation of these measures is expected within a week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

