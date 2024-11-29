Left Menu

Goa Launches Skill-Based Courses for Global Job Opportunities

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced the introduction of short-term courses in fire-fighting and disaster management to enhance employment opportunities for the state's youth domestically and internationally. The initiative is spearheaded by the Goa State Fire Force Training Centre, affiliated with the Nagpur Disaster Management College.

  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to boost employment prospects for the youth of Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has unveiled new short-term courses tailored for fire-fighting and disaster management. The initiative aims to equip Goan youth with skills in high demand, both nationally and globally, particularly in sectors like the merchant navy.

Speaking at the inauguration of the newly constructed Administrative and Training Block of the Fire and Emergency Services Department, Sawant emphasized the strategic advantage these courses would provide to young Goans. The training will be administered by the Goa State Fire Force Training Centre, a dedicated division of the fire department.

The center, linked with the reputable Nagpur Disaster Management College, has a proven track record of imparting essential skills. Notably, it has even attracted foreign nationals, with six international candidates having completed a two-month training regimen in disaster management.

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

