Honoring Excellence: 222 Cadets Graduate from National Defence Academy

The National Defence Academy celebrated the graduation of 222 cadets Friday, as they were conferred Bachelor's degrees from Jawaharlal Nehru University, marking the 147th course convocation.

The graduates included 83 in the science stream, 85 in computer science, and 54 in arts. Furthermore, 15 cadets from allied nations were honored with degrees.

The ceremony, honored by NDA Commandant Vice Admiral Gurcharan Singh, recognized top cadets with medals, as Vice Chancellor Professor Alok Kumar Rai commended their dedication and acknowledged parental support.

