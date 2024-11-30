Left Menu

Galgotias University Hosts International Conference Emphasizing Tech-Driven Education

Galgotias University in Greater Noida, India, hosted the 12th International Conference on Library and Information Science. Chief Guest Shri Yogendra Upadhyay stressed education's role in moral nurturing and knowledge dissemination. The event highlighted India's digital initiatives, gathered global participants, and explored AI and other advanced technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 30-11-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 16:04 IST
Galgotias University Hosts International Conference Emphasizing Tech-Driven Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Galgotias University in Greater Noida recently held its 12th International Conference on Library and Information Science, which was inaugurated with notable participation from the Chief Guest, Shri Yogendra Upadhyay, the Higher Education Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

In his address, Upadhyay underscored the fundamental role of education in fostering morality and knowledge, urging students to embrace modern technology for global betterment. He lauded the university for providing high-quality, affordable education and praised the infrastructure and dedication to student development.

The conference, partnering with Gautam Buddha University and supported by the Ministry of Culture's Raja Rammohan Roy Library Foundation, drew over 300 participants from various countries like France and the UK. Over 80 research papers will discuss AI, Blockchain, IoT, and other advanced topics, aligning with India's national initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024