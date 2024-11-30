Galgotias University Hosts International Conference Emphasizing Tech-Driven Education

Galgotias University in Greater Noida recently held its 12th International Conference on Library and Information Science, which was inaugurated with notable participation from the Chief Guest, Shri Yogendra Upadhyay, the Higher Education Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

In his address, Upadhyay underscored the fundamental role of education in fostering morality and knowledge, urging students to embrace modern technology for global betterment. He lauded the university for providing high-quality, affordable education and praised the infrastructure and dedication to student development.

The conference, partnering with Gautam Buddha University and supported by the Ministry of Culture's Raja Rammohan Roy Library Foundation, drew over 300 participants from various countries like France and the UK. Over 80 research papers will discuss AI, Blockchain, IoT, and other advanced topics, aligning with India's national initiatives.

