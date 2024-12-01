Left Menu

Empowering Future Farmers: Himachal's Call to Action

At the 13th Convocation of Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar University, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla urged students to tackle challenges faced by farmers and promote sustainable practices. He awarded degrees and highlighted the significant role of women in education and agriculture, while emphasizing a drug-free Himachal Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 01-12-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 18:48 IST
Empowering Future Farmers: Himachal's Call to Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a stirring call to action, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla urged young minds to address the challenges plaguing farmers and fruit growers. Speaking at Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar University's 13th Convocation, Shukla emphasized the importance of sustainable practices in farming and encouraged solutions to boost farmers' earnings.

The convocation saw the conferment of 12 gold medals to outstanding students, along with 119 Ph.D. degrees in horticulture and forestry. A total of 816 degrees were awarded, including those for MSc and BSc students. Notably, the majority of gold medalists were women, signifying their growing prominence in higher education and research—an uplifting sign for national progress.

As chief guest, Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi underscored the need for students to contribute to national growth by sharing innovative research with farming communities. He also advocated for a drug-free Himachal Pradesh, urging students to dismantle drug networks and promote governmental start-up initiatives for societal benefit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024