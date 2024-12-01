Empowering Future Farmers: Himachal's Call to Action

In a stirring call to action, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla urged young minds to address the challenges plaguing farmers and fruit growers. Speaking at Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar University's 13th Convocation, Shukla emphasized the importance of sustainable practices in farming and encouraged solutions to boost farmers' earnings.

The convocation saw the conferment of 12 gold medals to outstanding students, along with 119 Ph.D. degrees in horticulture and forestry. A total of 816 degrees were awarded, including those for MSc and BSc students. Notably, the majority of gold medalists were women, signifying their growing prominence in higher education and research—an uplifting sign for national progress.

As chief guest, Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi underscored the need for students to contribute to national growth by sharing innovative research with farming communities. He also advocated for a drug-free Himachal Pradesh, urging students to dismantle drug networks and promote governmental start-up initiatives for societal benefit.

(With inputs from agencies.)