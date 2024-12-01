Parliament's Purpose: Welfare Over Disruption

Addressing recent disruptions in Parliament, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar reiterated its central mission of serving public welfare. He criticized protests affecting parliamentary proceedings, urging representatives to uphold decorum and discipline rather than disruption.

Speaking at an educational event, Dhankhar highlighted the drift of educational institutions toward commercial interests, calling for a renewed commitment to genuine education, particularly in rural areas. He praised Uttar Pradesh's emergence as an educational hub under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership.

The Vice President encouraged corporates to invest in education as a priority sector and urged students to pursue their passions. He underscored education's vital role in societal transformation, advocating for the Right to Education as a fundamental transformative tool to foster equality.

