Parliament's Purpose: Welfare Over Disruption

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasizes the primary role of Parliament as a space for public welfare and calls for disciplined conduct. He decried the shift in educational institutions towards commerce over education and urged for nurturing talent from rural regions with affordable education opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 01-12-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 18:51 IST
Addressing recent disruptions in Parliament, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar reiterated its central mission of serving public welfare. He criticized protests affecting parliamentary proceedings, urging representatives to uphold decorum and discipline rather than disruption.

Speaking at an educational event, Dhankhar highlighted the drift of educational institutions toward commercial interests, calling for a renewed commitment to genuine education, particularly in rural areas. He praised Uttar Pradesh's emergence as an educational hub under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership.

The Vice President encouraged corporates to invest in education as a priority sector and urged students to pursue their passions. He underscored education's vital role in societal transformation, advocating for the Right to Education as a fundamental transformative tool to foster equality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

