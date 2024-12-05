Left Menu

Amity University Bengaluru Bridges Innovation and Academia at BTS 2024

Amity University Bengaluru, as the official partner of the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2024, engaged over 36,000 professionals in tech and innovation, fostering collaboration between academia and industry. The university's participation emphasized tech-driven education and growth, facilitating partnerships and discussions to support global innovation and entrepreneurship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-12-2024 10:44 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 10:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amity University Bengaluru made significant strides as the official university partner for the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2024, a prestigious event attended by thousands of professionals from around the world. The summit aimed to bridge the gap between industry and academia, empowering startups and fostering innovation in technology.

The event featured a diverse array of workshops, panel discussions, and keynotes, strategically designed to promote collaboration and professional development. The university's pavilion witnessed visits from esteemed dignitaries, further enhancing dialogues on technological advancement in India.

With collaborations and agreements, including a pivotal MoU with Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre, the university reaffirmed its role in advancing education through technology, providing students with comprehensive skills to thrive in a global landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

