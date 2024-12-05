Amity University Bengaluru Bridges Innovation and Academia at BTS 2024

Amity University Bengaluru made significant strides as the official university partner for the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2024, a prestigious event attended by thousands of professionals from around the world. The summit aimed to bridge the gap between industry and academia, empowering startups and fostering innovation in technology.

The event featured a diverse array of workshops, panel discussions, and keynotes, strategically designed to promote collaboration and professional development. The university's pavilion witnessed visits from esteemed dignitaries, further enhancing dialogues on technological advancement in India.

With collaborations and agreements, including a pivotal MoU with Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre, the university reaffirmed its role in advancing education through technology, providing students with comprehensive skills to thrive in a global landscape.

