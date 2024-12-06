Left Menu

Vijay Krishnamurthy takes charge as MD & CEO of India INX

Updated: 06-12-2024 19:27 IST
Leading stock exchange BSE on Friday said that Vijay Krishnamurthy has taken charge as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of India International Exchange (IFSC) Ltd (India INX).

India INX, a subsidiary of BSE Ltd, commenced its trading activities on January 16, 2017, and is India's first international exchange set up at GIFT City in Gujarat.

Earlier, Krishnamurthy was deputed from BSE as the interim CEO of India INX.

''Vijay Krishnamurthy assumes charge as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of India INX,'' the BSE said in statement.

Krishnamurthy has over 20 years of experience in investment research and products across asset classes, with an expertise in fixed income markets.

His experiences include heading the debt segment at BSE Ltd and an additional director with Crisil Ltd. He has worked closely with regulators and institutional clients for the development of capital markets in India, it added.

He is a commerce graduate from the Mumbai University, and has a degree in PGDBA - Finance and Marketing.

