Goa's Ambitious Path to 100% Literacy by 2025

Goa aims for a 100% literacy rate by December 2025. The Chief Minister encourages community and panchayat participation. The state also focuses on including all farmers under central agricultural schemes. Initiatives like 'Swayampurna mitras' are praised for facilitating these goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 07-12-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 13:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Goa is setting its sights on achieving a 100% literacy rate by December 2025, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced at a recent webinar. Currently, Goa's literacy rate stands at 88.70%, according to the 2011 census.

Sawant called on local communities and panchayats to collaborate in realizing this milestone by Goa Liberation Day. He highlighted the need to ensure that not a single resident remains illiterate.

In addition to educational initiatives, Goa is working on extending central government agricultural benefits to all farmers, including the Kisan Credit Card and Kisan Vima Card. Sawant commended 'Swayampurna mitras' for their role in saturating Goa with central government schemes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

