Left Menu

Unraveling the Chaos: Khan Sir's Stand Amidst BPSC Protests

Bihar Police clarified that Khan Sir, a tutor and YouTuber, wasn't arrested but voluntarily visited the police station to support detained protesters at the BPSC office. Legal action is being considered against the misinformation spread by 'Khan Global Studies.' The protests concern BPSC exam rule changes, with police denying any protester injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-12-2024 13:37 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 13:37 IST
Unraveling the Chaos: Khan Sir's Stand Amidst BPSC Protests
Khan Sir
  • Country:
  • India

Khan Sir, a well-known tutor and YouTuber from Patna, was at the center of controversy as rumors swirled regarding his alleged arrest. Bihar Police has debunked these claims, confirming that Khan Sir came to the Gardani Bagh police station of his own will to show solidarity with protestors detained at the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) office.

Anu Kumari, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer, has stated that legal action is being initiated against the social media handle 'Khan Global Studies' for spreading false information regarding Khan Sir's arrest. These rumors spurred demands for his release over social media platforms.

The protests emerged as BPSC aspirants voiced their discontent regarding the examination's rule changes. The demonstrations led to a police lathi-charge and the detention of student leader Dilip Kumar. Despite accounts of injuries to protestors during the dispersal, police deny any harm was caused, while resolutely maintaining that the exam will proceed as scheduled with the existing rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024