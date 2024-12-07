Unraveling the Chaos: Khan Sir's Stand Amidst BPSC Protests

Khan Sir, a well-known tutor and YouTuber from Patna, was at the center of controversy as rumors swirled regarding his alleged arrest. Bihar Police has debunked these claims, confirming that Khan Sir came to the Gardani Bagh police station of his own will to show solidarity with protestors detained at the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) office.

Anu Kumari, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer, has stated that legal action is being initiated against the social media handle 'Khan Global Studies' for spreading false information regarding Khan Sir's arrest. These rumors spurred demands for his release over social media platforms.

The protests emerged as BPSC aspirants voiced their discontent regarding the examination's rule changes. The demonstrations led to a police lathi-charge and the detention of student leader Dilip Kumar. Despite accounts of injuries to protestors during the dispersal, police deny any harm was caused, while resolutely maintaining that the exam will proceed as scheduled with the existing rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)