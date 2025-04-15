Court Sounds Alarm: Rising Threat of Honey Traps and Social Media Deception
The Bombay High Court granted bail to a Naval Dockyard ex-apprentice accused of sharing sensitive information with alleged Pakistani intelligence agents via social media. The court warned against the rising threat of honey traps targeting youth, advocating for a reformative approach to punishment for young offenders.
The Bombay High Court has issued a stark warning to the nation's youth about the increasing threat of honey traps after granting bail to a young man involved in a sensitive information-sharing case. The accused, Gaurav Patil, was charged with inadvertently sharing ship-related details with individuals later identified as Pakistani intelligence agents.
The court emphasized the need for young people to remain vigilant on social media platforms, where the risk of being entrapped by foreign agents is on the rise. Despite the prosecution arguing that Patil's actions jeopardized national security, the court highlighted the negative impact of incarceration on young offenders and opted for a more reformative approach.
Justice Milind Jadhav expressed concern about the growing number of cybercrimes involving honey traps and stressed the importance of awareness. The court's decision underscores the delicate balance between national security and the potential for rehabilitating young individuals who fall victim to such schemes.
