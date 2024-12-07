Left Menu

Vice President's Day in Bihar: Academic Ceremonies and High-Level Meetings

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar visited Bihar for a one-day trip, attending the convocation of Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Motihari. He was greeted at Patna airport by significant state leaders. The Vice President was set to return the same evening after his engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-12-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 13:44 IST
Vice President's Day in Bihar: Academic Ceremonies and High-Level Meetings
Jagdeep Dhankhar
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar touched down in Bihar on Saturday for a brief visit, drawing significant attention as he prepared to grace a university convocation.

Welcomed at Patna airport by Governor Rajendra Arlekar and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Dhankhar received a warm reception underlining the day's ceremonial importance.

He took center stage as the chief guest at Mahatma Gandhi Central University's convocation in Motihari, roughly 150 kilometers from the bustling state capital. His visit concluded with a planned return flight scheduled for later in the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024