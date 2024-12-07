Vice President's Day in Bihar: Academic Ceremonies and High-Level Meetings
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar visited Bihar for a one-day trip, attending the convocation of Mahatma Gandhi Central University in Motihari. He was greeted at Patna airport by significant state leaders. The Vice President was set to return the same evening after his engagement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-12-2024 13:44 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 13:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar touched down in Bihar on Saturday for a brief visit, drawing significant attention as he prepared to grace a university convocation.
Welcomed at Patna airport by Governor Rajendra Arlekar and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Dhankhar received a warm reception underlining the day's ceremonial importance.
He took center stage as the chief guest at Mahatma Gandhi Central University's convocation in Motihari, roughly 150 kilometers from the bustling state capital. His visit concluded with a planned return flight scheduled for later in the day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Empowering Women Engineers: IGDTUW's Inspirational Convocation Ceremony
Streamlining Governance: Lt Governor's Recruitment Initiative
Delhi LG Applauds Woman CM, Critiques Kejriwal at University's Convocation
Amity Blooms: West Bengal Governor Seeks Truce with CM Banerjee
Channapatna Showdown: CP Yogeshwara Leads Amidst Fierce Contest