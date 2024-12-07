Vice President's Day in Bihar: Academic Ceremonies and High-Level Meetings

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar touched down in Bihar on Saturday for a brief visit, drawing significant attention as he prepared to grace a university convocation.

Welcomed at Patna airport by Governor Rajendra Arlekar and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Dhankhar received a warm reception underlining the day's ceremonial importance.

He took center stage as the chief guest at Mahatma Gandhi Central University's convocation in Motihari, roughly 150 kilometers from the bustling state capital. His visit concluded with a planned return flight scheduled for later in the day.

