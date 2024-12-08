Tragedy in School: Investigating a Student's Untimely Death

A tragic incident unfolded at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kothipura, where a Class 10 student was discovered hanging in a school washroom. The discovery, made on Sunday morning, has prompted an active investigation by local authorities.

In a statement, Additional Superintendent of Police Shiv Chaudhary confirmed that the student's body was sent to AIIMS, Bilaspur, for a post-mortem examination. He noted that efforts are underway to understand the circumstances surrounding the student's death.

The absence of a suicide note has added a layer of complexity to the investigation, with no immediate explanation for the student's actions. As authorities probe deeper, they aim to uncover more details about the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)