Tragedy in School: Investigating a Student's Untimely Death

A Class 10 student was found dead in a school washroom, sparking an investigation. While no suicide note was found, authorities are working to determine the cause of death. The incident occurred at the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kothipura, and the body was transported to AIIMS, Bilaspur, for post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 08-12-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 18:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Kothipura, where a Class 10 student was discovered hanging in a school washroom. The discovery, made on Sunday morning, has prompted an active investigation by local authorities.

In a statement, Additional Superintendent of Police Shiv Chaudhary confirmed that the student's body was sent to AIIMS, Bilaspur, for a post-mortem examination. He noted that efforts are underway to understand the circumstances surrounding the student's death.

The absence of a suicide note has added a layer of complexity to the investigation, with no immediate explanation for the student's actions. As authorities probe deeper, they aim to uncover more details about the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

