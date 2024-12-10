Andre Agassi: From Tennis Legend to Education Advocate
Andre Agassi, the tennis legend, emphasized the role of sports in education during the TiE Global Summit 2024. He discussed the importance of focusing on growth over winning, shared his efforts in building schools, and highlighted the potential of technology in personalized learning, notably through his involvement with Square Panda.
Tennis icon Andre Agassi highlighted the significant role sports play in education at the TiE Global Summit 2024 in Bengaluru. He reflected on how sports instill values such as resilience and problem-solving in young minds, urging a focus on personal growth over competition.
Agassi revealed his commitment to education for disadvantaged children, having helped establish 130 schools for 80,000 students in the United States. His experience in professional tennis, he explained, taught him essential lessons in perseverance and adapting to challenges.
Furthermore, Agassi discussed the transformative potential of technology in education, particularly through his investment in the Indian EdTech firm Square Panda. He aims to enhance English language proficiency among Indian youth, positioning this as a catalyst for generational change.
