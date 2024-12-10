Left Menu

Empowering Tomorrow's Entrepreneurs: Business Blasters Senior Programme Launched

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi launched the Business Blasters Senior programme, expanding an initiative that fosters entrepreneurship among students in universities and Industrial Training Institutes. This programme aims to empower students as job creators by offering seed money for start-up ideas, continuing the success seen in Delhi's government schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 22:43 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 22:43 IST
Empowering Tomorrow's Entrepreneurs: Business Blasters Senior Programme Launched
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi unveiled the Business Blasters Senior programme on Tuesday, targeting universities and Industrial Training Institutes across the city. The initiative aims to cultivate entrepreneurship among students, transforming them into job creators. The programme builds on the success seen in government schools.

Highlighting examples from the original Business Blasters initiative, Atishi showcased ventures like Ashish's logistics start-up and a Bluetooth speaker idea from East Delhi, both of which have gained substantial traction. The new programme offers Rs 50,000 in seed money to university student teams, helping transform ideas into viable businesses.

The launch event included a panel featuring alumni of the school-level programme, underscoring its potential impact on future entrepreneurs and India's economy. Atishi expressed optimism that the programme would fortify India's emerging status in business and technology innovation worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024