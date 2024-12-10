Empowering Tomorrow's Entrepreneurs: Business Blasters Senior Programme Launched

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi unveiled the Business Blasters Senior programme on Tuesday, targeting universities and Industrial Training Institutes across the city. The initiative aims to cultivate entrepreneurship among students, transforming them into job creators. The programme builds on the success seen in government schools.

Highlighting examples from the original Business Blasters initiative, Atishi showcased ventures like Ashish's logistics start-up and a Bluetooth speaker idea from East Delhi, both of which have gained substantial traction. The new programme offers Rs 50,000 in seed money to university student teams, helping transform ideas into viable businesses.

The launch event included a panel featuring alumni of the school-level programme, underscoring its potential impact on future entrepreneurs and India's economy. Atishi expressed optimism that the programme would fortify India's emerging status in business and technology innovation worldwide.

