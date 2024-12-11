Left Menu

Unauthorized Schools in Bhandara: Legal Actions Initiated

Two private schools in Maharashtra's Bhandara district are under legal scrutiny for operating without the necessary governmental permissions. A panchayat samiti officer discovered a total of 100 students enrolled across these schools. Legal action has been taken under section 223 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhandara | Updated: 11-12-2024 09:47 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 09:47 IST
Unauthorized Schools in Bhandara: Legal Actions Initiated
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Maharashtra's Bhandara district, legal actions have been initiated against the directors of two private schools operating without official permission. These institutions, located in Lakhandur tehsil, have been functioning without the required nod from civic or governmental authorities, a situation highlighted by the district's education department.

According to an education official, during a routine inspection by a panchayat samiti officer, it was discovered that one school had 69 students enrolled in classes 1 to 6, while another had 31 students in classes 1 to 4. This unauthorized activity prompted immediate legal proceedings against the management of these schools.

The Lakhandur police have filed a case under section 223 (disobeying order given by a public servant) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, following directives from the district education authorities. This legal move underscores the importance of regulatory compliance in the education sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024