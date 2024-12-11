Unauthorized Schools in Bhandara: Legal Actions Initiated
Two private schools in Maharashtra's Bhandara district are under legal scrutiny for operating without the necessary governmental permissions. A panchayat samiti officer discovered a total of 100 students enrolled across these schools. Legal action has been taken under section 223 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.
In Maharashtra's Bhandara district, legal actions have been initiated against the directors of two private schools operating without official permission. These institutions, located in Lakhandur tehsil, have been functioning without the required nod from civic or governmental authorities, a situation highlighted by the district's education department.
According to an education official, during a routine inspection by a panchayat samiti officer, it was discovered that one school had 69 students enrolled in classes 1 to 6, while another had 31 students in classes 1 to 4. This unauthorized activity prompted immediate legal proceedings against the management of these schools.
The Lakhandur police have filed a case under section 223 (disobeying order given by a public servant) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, following directives from the district education authorities. This legal move underscores the importance of regulatory compliance in the education sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
