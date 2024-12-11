Left Menu

Springer Nature Champions India's 'One Nation One Subscription' Initiative

Springer Nature supports India's 'One Nation One Subscription' initiative, advancing access to knowledge across 6380 institutions for 18 million users. The publisher aims to boost Indian research visibility and integrity globally, partnering with local institutions and celebrating diversity through initiatives like 'Her research, Our Future'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 12:41 IST
Springer Nature has endorsed the Indian government's innovative 'One Nation One Subscription' (ONOS) initiative, a significant move aimed at enhancing nationwide access to knowledge and research resources.

The publisher will now cater to 6380 institutions, reaching about 18 million stakeholders including researchers, students, and educators across the country. As a leading academic publisher in India, Springer Nature is dedicated to facilitating the publication and global dissemination of Indian research, reinforcing its commitment to advance academic standards.

According to Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi, Managing Director of Springer Nature India, ONOS is a catalyst for India's research ecosystem, promoting inclusive access to quality research and fostering innovation. The company actively contributes to the Indian research framework through various initiatives and collaborations, aiming to strengthen India's role as a global research leader.

