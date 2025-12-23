Gujarat's Startup Renaissance: A Powerhouse of Innovation

Over the last four years, Gujarat has emerged as India's top-performing state for startups, with 1,543 enterprises receiving financial support under the Student Startup and Innovation Policy (SSIP 2.0). This recognition is bolstered by a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem nurtured by the state government.

The Gujarat Startup and Innovation Hub, or i-Hub, which opened in 2023, serves as the state's largest innovation facility. It provides comprehensive assistance in legal, financial, technical, and operational aspects, thereby transforming budding ideas into successful ventures. The state plans to expand its thriving startup ecosystem with four new centers in Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, and Mehsana.

Furthermore, the newly launched WEstart initiative underscores Gujarat's commitment to enhancing women's involvement in startups, with 196 women-led businesses receiving support. Collectively, i-Hub incubated startups have secured significant private investment and generated numerous skilled jobs, underscoring their role in the state's vibrant economic landscape.