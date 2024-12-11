Potential Pharma Hub: NIPER in Odisha
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has appealed to Health Minister J P Nadda for the establishment of a National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research in Odisha. Pradhan emphasized its strategic benefits to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, enhancing India's pharmaceutical education, research, and global competitiveness.
- Country:
- India
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has made a formal appeal to Health and Family Welfare Minister J P Nadda, proposing the establishment of the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Odisha.
Pradhan outlined how such a move could significantly boost the pharmaceutical and biotech industries across Eastern India, leveraging resources already available at the Odisha Bio-Tech Park in Bhubaneswar.
In his letter, Pradhan stressed that the new institute would enhance pharmaceutical education and research, drive innovation, and create a highly skilled workforce, improving India's standing in the global pharmaceutical marketplace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Pharmaceutical Prowess: Leading the Global Generic Drug Market
Manipur Educational Institutions Remain Shut Amid Ongoing Curfew
Gujarat's SWAGAT Program and Namo Lakshmi Yojana: Empowering Citizens and Girls' Education
President Murmu's Tamil Nadu Visit: Engaging with Education and Community
Basic Education Minister Applauds Smooth 2024 Matric Examinations