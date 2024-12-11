Potential Pharma Hub: NIPER in Odisha

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has made a formal appeal to Health and Family Welfare Minister J P Nadda, proposing the establishment of the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Odisha.

Pradhan outlined how such a move could significantly boost the pharmaceutical and biotech industries across Eastern India, leveraging resources already available at the Odisha Bio-Tech Park in Bhubaneswar.

In his letter, Pradhan stressed that the new institute would enhance pharmaceutical education and research, drive innovation, and create a highly skilled workforce, improving India's standing in the global pharmaceutical marketplace.

(With inputs from agencies.)