Left Menu

Potential Pharma Hub: NIPER in Odisha

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has appealed to Health Minister J P Nadda for the establishment of a National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research in Odisha. Pradhan emphasized its strategic benefits to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, enhancing India's pharmaceutical education, research, and global competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-12-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 17:34 IST
Potential Pharma Hub: NIPER in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has made a formal appeal to Health and Family Welfare Minister J P Nadda, proposing the establishment of the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Odisha.

Pradhan outlined how such a move could significantly boost the pharmaceutical and biotech industries across Eastern India, leveraging resources already available at the Odisha Bio-Tech Park in Bhubaneswar.

In his letter, Pradhan stressed that the new institute would enhance pharmaceutical education and research, drive innovation, and create a highly skilled workforce, improving India's standing in the global pharmaceutical marketplace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024