Mandatory Registration for Punjab's Private Playway Schools

The state of Punjab has declared that private playway schools must register with the Department of Social Security and Development of Women and Children, per Minister Baljit Kaur's recent statements.

This decision aligns with the Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) Council's recommendations, making registration mandatory for such institutions.

An online registration system is set to streamline the process, ensuring transparency and efficiency.

Minister Kaur emphasized that the state-level ECCE Council will oversee the schools, introducing curricula for different age groups, focusing on play-based education rather than traditional methods, and ensuring health and safety in the schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)