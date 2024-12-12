Left Menu

IMF Ventures Support for Papua New Guinea's Climate Resilience

The IMF has approved a two-year loan of $259 million for Papua New Guinea to boost climate resilience. The decision was finalized by the Executive Board, which additionally granted $125 million in immediate funding following the completion of third reviews under existing loan agreements.

Updated: 12-12-2024 03:49 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 03:49 IST
The International Monetary Fund has given the green light to a two-year loan arrangement amounting to $259 million aimed at enhancing climate resilience in Papua New Guinea. The announcement came on Wednesday following the Executive Board's approval of the plan.

In addition to this new loan, the IMF's Executive Board also completed third reviews under the Pacific island nation's existing loan arrangements. This move has provided Papua New Guinea with immediate access to approximately $125 million.

The financial boost is expected to significantly aid Papua New Guinea's efforts to combat climate-related challenges and stimulate economic stability in the region.

