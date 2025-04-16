Rising Costs and Funding Cuts Threaten UK's Waterway Communities
The community living on UK's waterways faces financial strain due to government funding cuts and inflation. Increased fees imposed by the Canal and River Trust are making life on boats unaffordable, raising concerns about the cultural and practical loss if these communities disappear.
In England and Wales, approximately 35,000 residents call the waterways home, but this low-cost alternative to conventional housing is now under threat due to government spending cuts and inflationary pressures.
Particularly in London, the Canal and River Trust's waterways have served as a sanctuary for those priced out of traditional housing markets. However, faced with reduced government funding, the trust is passing on costs to boat dwellers.
The government plans to cut the Canal and River Trust's funding from £52.6 million to £31.5 million by 2027, leaving a £300 million shortfall over the decade, impacting those living on the water.
