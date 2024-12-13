Chaos Erupts Over Alleged Paper Leak at Bihar Public Service Exam
Rumors of a question paper leak disrupted the Bihar Public Service Commission preliminary exam at one Patna center, leading to police investigations. Around 300-400 students boycotted the exam, claiming papers were leaked on social media. Authorities deny any breach, promising action against conspirators.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Tensions soared at the Bihar Public Service Commission's preliminary exam when rumors of a paper leak surfaced at a Patna center, sparking turmoil among examinees.
A substantial group of test-takers boycotted the session, alleging that the exam papers were leaked on social platforms before the test commenced.
BPSC officials quickly dismissed these claims, affirming that all precautions were observed to ensure the security and fairness of the exams. Meanwhile, local authorities are investigating potential unlawful activities linked to this incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biju Patnaik Airport Expands Connections with New Flight Routes for 2025
Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Alleges Conspiracy to Halt Kejriwal's Progressive Agenda
NFCSF Refutes Allegations: The Conspiracy Against Indian Sugar Industry
Delhi CM Atishi Alleges Conspiracy Against AAP's Kejriwal
Espionage Unveiled: The Bulgarian Link in a Russian Conspiracy