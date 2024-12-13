Chaos Erupts Over Alleged Paper Leak at Bihar Public Service Exam

Tensions soared at the Bihar Public Service Commission's preliminary exam when rumors of a paper leak surfaced at a Patna center, sparking turmoil among examinees.

A substantial group of test-takers boycotted the session, alleging that the exam papers were leaked on social platforms before the test commenced.

BPSC officials quickly dismissed these claims, affirming that all precautions were observed to ensure the security and fairness of the exams. Meanwhile, local authorities are investigating potential unlawful activities linked to this incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)