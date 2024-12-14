Left Menu

Controversy at School Over Tilak Ban

A school controversy arose after a girl was told to remove her tilak, sparking protests by her parents and Hindu groups. The issue was resolved with an apology from the principal, and an investigation was launched by the Director General of School Education.

A school controversy erupted in Uttarakhand when a Class-8 student was asked to remove her tilak, a traditional Hindu mark. The incident led to protests from her parents and Hindu organizations.

The school's principal eventually issued an apology to the girl's family and the protesting groups, which included the Vishva Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, and Rashtriya Hindu Shakti Sangathan. The principal's apology helped defuse the tension, although questions about cultural expression in educational settings remain.

Director General of School Education, Jharna Kamthan, has called for a thorough investigation into the incident by the chief education officer of Tehri Garhwal district, highlighting the importance of understanding cultural practices within educational institutions.

