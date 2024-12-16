Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Students Protest JSSC Exam Malpractices

Candidates gathered near the Jharkhand Staff Service Commission office to protest alleged malpractices in a recruitment exam. Led by JSSU leader Devendra Nath Mahto, the protest turned chaotic as police resorted to lathi-charge and imposed prohibitory orders. Authorities urged students to avoid aggressive demonstrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 16-12-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 15:25 IST
On Monday, chaos unfolded near the Jharkhand Staff Service Commission office as aspiring candidates assembled to protest alleged misconduct in a recruitment examination. Led by Jharkhand State Students' Union chief Devendra Nath Mahto, the demonstrators faced police lathi-charge despite claims of peaceful protest.

The Ranchi administration responded by imposing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNS around the commission's premises. Nevertheless, student protestors argued they were demonstrating legally outside the restricted zone when their leader, Mahto, was detained.

Amid the protests, the JSSC commenced a document verification process for 2,231 shortlisted candidates. Tension prevailed as security forces and barricades were stationed to prevent disruptions. The JSSC refuted malpractice allegations, maintaining the exam's integrity in the face of criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

