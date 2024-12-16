Tensions Rise as Students Protest JSSC Exam Malpractices

On Monday, chaos unfolded near the Jharkhand Staff Service Commission office as aspiring candidates assembled to protest alleged misconduct in a recruitment examination. Led by Jharkhand State Students' Union chief Devendra Nath Mahto, the demonstrators faced police lathi-charge despite claims of peaceful protest.

The Ranchi administration responded by imposing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNS around the commission's premises. Nevertheless, student protestors argued they were demonstrating legally outside the restricted zone when their leader, Mahto, was detained.

Amid the protests, the JSSC commenced a document verification process for 2,231 shortlisted candidates. Tension prevailed as security forces and barricades were stationed to prevent disruptions. The JSSC refuted malpractice allegations, maintaining the exam's integrity in the face of criticism.

