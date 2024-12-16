Kerala Exam Paper Leak Sparks Investigation

In an urgent response to the leak of Class 11 Christmas exam question papers, the Kerala General Education department has formed a six-member committee. Announced on Monday, the inquiry will be led by Director General of Education Shanavas S, aiming to address the incident's gravity.

The committee has a one-month deadline to present its findings, following a directive from General Education Minister V Sivankutty during a press conference. Parallel to this, law enforcement agencies, including the State Police Chief and Cyber Cell, will conduct a separate investigation into the leak, first appearing on a YouTube channel.

Sivankutty has assured preventive measures will be implemented if distribution flaws are uncovered. The minister updated CM Pinarayi Vijayan, and stringent actions are anticipated for further examination irregularities. Question papers for Classes 8-10 are sourced by DIET and secure distribution protocols are in place.

