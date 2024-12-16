Boosting Education: Himachal's New Scholarly Reforms

In a bid to enhance its educational standards, Himachal Pradesh plans to integrate constitutional values into the school syllabus, as announced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a recent education department review.

To support this initiative, six schools in each Assembly constituency will gain essential facilities such as labs and libraries, ensuring quality learning environments. Administrative preparations for these schools are to be expedited.

Furthermore, as part of the 'Vyavastha Parivartan' initiative, new measures are being adopted for rationalizing teacher deployment and improving infrastructure, which includes a structured activity calendar to guide school activities throughout the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)