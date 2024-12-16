Boosting Education: Himachal's New Scholarly Reforms
Himachal Pradesh aims to enrich school education by including constitutional values in the curriculum. Under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's guidance, the initiative seeks to enhance educational quality through infrastructure development and rationalized teacher deployment. An activity calendar for schools will be introduced to structure academic routines.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to enhance its educational standards, Himachal Pradesh plans to integrate constitutional values into the school syllabus, as announced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a recent education department review.
To support this initiative, six schools in each Assembly constituency will gain essential facilities such as labs and libraries, ensuring quality learning environments. Administrative preparations for these schools are to be expedited.
Furthermore, as part of the 'Vyavastha Parivartan' initiative, new measures are being adopted for rationalizing teacher deployment and improving infrastructure, which includes a structured activity calendar to guide school activities throughout the year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PRAGATI: Revolutionizing Infrastructure Delivery Through Digital Governance
New Guidelines Unveiled to Boost Private Sector Solutions for Infrastructure Needs
No National Framework for Contractual Teachers, Says Education Ministry
UN Urges Immediate Ceasefire on Energy Infrastructure Attacks and Accountability for Violations
NBCC to Transform Motilal Nehru College with Major Infrastructure Boost