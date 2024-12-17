NTA to Exclusively Focus on Entrance Exams from 2025

In an announcement by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to undergo a significant transformation. From 2025, the agency will prioritize entrance exams exclusively, withdrawing from recruitment exams it has been conducting.

This strategic move aims to streamline the NTA's operations, allowing it to focus on its core mission of assessing candidates for higher education institutions. The shift comes amidst ongoing reforms to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of educational assessments in the country.

The decision marks a pivotal moment for the NTA, as it aligns its resources and efforts towards supporting students and institutions through a dedicated examination framework. Minister Pradhan's announcement highlights the government's commitment to refining the educational ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)