Reforming India's Education: NEP's Vision for a Knowledge-Based Future

Madhya Pradesh BJP president V D Sharma supported the New Education Policy (NEP) introduced in 2020. He accused Congress of skewing education policy with 'appeasement politics' and highlighted how NEP aims to make India's education globally competitive, employment-linked, and inclusive, focusing on upgrading teachers' skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:17 IST
Madhya Pradesh BJP president V D Sharma stated on Tuesday that the Modi government is committed to teaching students about India's rich heritage, criticizing Congress for using education policy as a tool for 'appeasement politics.'

At a press conference, Sharma emphasized that the New Education Policy (NEP) of 2020 will transform India into a knowledge-based society by making education inclusive, accessible, and globally competitive.

Addressing allegations of bias in the syllabus, Sharma attributed changes to expert evaluations based on contemporary needs, and he assured there is no bias against historical figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

