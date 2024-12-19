Syria's Educational Overhaul: A New Dawn Post-Baath Era

Syria is set to remove all references to its former ruling Baath Party from its educational system, marking a significant shift in the country's education policy under the new administration.

Nazir Mohammad al-Qadri, Syria's newly appointed education minister, emphasized the importance of education, declaring it a 'red line' that transcends basic necessities like food and water. He assured that the educational rights of girls will remain unchanged, highlighting that girls often outnumber boys in schools.

The changes come after the Baath Party's lengthy rule ended with a coup, leading to apprehensions about potential conservative shifts under the new leadership. However, al-Qadri aims to sustain the integrity of Syria's robust education system despite the nation's ongoing challenges.

