Syria's Educational Overhaul: A New Dawn Post-Baath Era
Syria will eliminate Baath party references from educational content, while maintaining current curricula and gender rights. New education minister Nazir Mohammad al-Qadri stated education is essential and won't be gender-biased. The shift follows the recent change in leadership with an emphasis on equality and rebuilding post-conflict education infrastructure.
Syria is set to remove all references to its former ruling Baath Party from its educational system, marking a significant shift in the country's education policy under the new administration.
Nazir Mohammad al-Qadri, Syria's newly appointed education minister, emphasized the importance of education, declaring it a 'red line' that transcends basic necessities like food and water. He assured that the educational rights of girls will remain unchanged, highlighting that girls often outnumber boys in schools.
The changes come after the Baath Party's lengthy rule ended with a coup, leading to apprehensions about potential conservative shifts under the new leadership. However, al-Qadri aims to sustain the integrity of Syria's robust education system despite the nation's ongoing challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PCB Seeks Equality in ICC Tournaments Amid Hybrid Model Talks
Rhodes PNG Becomes First Company to Achieve Third EDGE Certification for Gender Equality
Landmark Navy Equality Battle: Women Officers Seek Tribunal Relief
Inauguration of Punjab's New Era in Girls' Education
Deregulation: A Catalyst for Gender Equality in Economic Survey 2024-25