SAFE Partners with BFSI Sector Skill Council for Boosted Employment Opportunities

Sodhani Academy of Fintech Enablers (SAFE), the sole training company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), has forged a significant partnership with the BFSI Sector Skill Council of India for a year. This collaboration is set to elevate skill development and boost employment prospects for students in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector.

The agreement entails SAFE providing orientation to students on career opportunities within the BFSI sector, alongside supporting the BFSI Sector Skill Council (BFSI SSC) in conducting webinars and workshops. The initiative also seeks to aid local colleges in executing relevant skill programs and facilitate training and assessment for BFSI SSC certifications.

This strategic move by SAFE, known for its innovative educational tactics, underscores its commitment to bridging the skill gap in the BFSI industry. It aims to deliver meaningful career opportunities while ensuring that students are equipped with essential, industry-relevant skills. This initiative is further bolstered by the company's robust financial standing, highlighted by its oversubscribed IPO raising Rs. 6.12 crore in September 2024.

